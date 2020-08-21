CT, Health officials monitoring COVID-19 cases in youth as state inches towards schools reopening

Conn. (WTNH) — With just a couple weeks until schools reopen, Connecticut is still seeing a much higher number of coronavirus cases in young people. That even as overall numbers in the state remain good.

Get out your notebooks. We are at a school and talking about numbers. Important numbers, so you may want to take notes.

As the state gets ready to send grade school students back to class in some form, the Department of Public Health is looking at one metric in particular – the number of cases per 100,000 people.

What you can do as a school district in terms of in-person learning is tied to the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. If your area has fewer than 10 cases per 100,000 people, you are considered low risk, and you are free to offer at least some in-person education. Right now, the Governor says, that’s everybody in Connecticut.

“We are way below those metrics which implies to us that we you can reopen schools more safely,” Gov. Lamont says.

Right now, Fairfield County has the highest rate with just 3.3 cases per 100,000, and that is largely blamed on an outbreak in Danbury. The big question for schools now is not whether to open, but when to close.

In other words, what happens when someone at schools tests positive, or a second person, or a third person. Right now, people under 30 account for 36% of all new cases in Connecticut. That is down from around 50% a couple of weeks ago, but still quite high.

In New Haven, schools are scheduled to open two weeks from yesterday on September 3rd.