CT healthcare workers receive a generous donation of PPE supplies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Many of us are responding to a nationwide call to action, doing what what we can to help.

From donating surplus supply to handmade masks, coming to the aid of first responders who are so essential to saving lives.



More than 7,000 KN-95 face masks arrived at the front steps of Yale School Of Medicine, not far from the entrance to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Chair of Yale Medicine Board, Dr. Gary Desir says, “This is critical for us, we have to protect our front line staff, and faculty and trainees and first responders so we can remain healthy and provide the care that is necessary.”

And there’s more on the way. Another 14,000 of KN-95’s – CDC approved for use in the COVID-19 pandemic. All donated by a Chinese consulting company.

Plus, more than 100 sets of hazmat suits, made in the U.S., thanks to the Yale Chinese Parent Club.

“When I heard of the serious shortage of PPE’s, I realized that it was time to stand up and do something,” says Yale Research Scientist Jiankan Guo, who helped to spearhead the generous response.

Friends, families, non-profits, companies here and in China coming together.

Guo says, “By doing this together, we know we will survive this crisis and thrive.”

Surviving a pandemic that is still weeks away from peaking.

Dr. Lisa Lattanza, Yale School Of Medicine Chair of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation says, “We need to protect our front line healthcare first and foremost. If they get sick, there is no one to take care of the community.”

Members of the Chinese-American community in Western Connecticut are also donating 2,000 surgical masks.