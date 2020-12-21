CT Hospice healthcare workers grateful, excited to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week

(WTNH) — Now that health and government officials have begun rolling out the FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna, it is expected that almost six million doses will be shipped around the country. Monday, Connecticut Hospice is set to receive theirs.

RELATED: Middlesex Health receives the first shipment of Pfizer vaccine, sets up vaccine for frontline workers

Earlier in the pandemic, thousands of healthcare workers quit under the stress of the virus. In the spring, CT Hospice was forced to severely limit access to even the family members of residents in order to keep their staff safe.

For the staff, the vaccine is a symbol of hope.

RELATED: CT Hospice expects to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by Monday

Chief Medical Officer at Connecticut Hospice Dr. Joseph Sacco told News 8, “I can’t tell you how grateful and relieved and excited I feel at the prospect of finally having access to this vaccine…For us at Connecticut Hospice, really what this means is we will be able to fulfill the mission that we’ve always pursued, which is to provide the very best end-of-life care to our patients.”

You’ll hear more from Dr. Sacco on this breaking vaccine and how it will impact CT Hospice operations coming up on WCTX at 10 p.m.