CT hospitals get ready for first round of COVID-19 vaccines

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– In New London, Lawrence & Memorial Hospital says it is ready for the first round of these COVID vaccines. Once they get the regulatory approvals.

Here at Lawrence & Memorial, as well as in Westerly, there are a couple of thousand workers who need to be vaccinated, but system wide for Yale-New Haven Hospital, there are more than thirty thousand who will get this first round of vaccinations. That means a lot of coordination and a very big freezer for all of the state’s three major hospital systems.

“We have the largest ultra cold freezer in the state of Connecticut which can hold up to 600,000 vials,” said Dr. Syed Hassan, Chief Clinical Officer, Trinity Health of New England.

“We’re ready and there’s a light at at the end of the tunnel,” said Dr. Oliver Mayorga, Chief Medical Officer, Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

Because the first round of this vaccine is limited, Dr. Mayorga believes it could take seven to eight weeks before all the healthcare workers get that first dose.