CT hospitals test promising new plasma treatment for coronavirus patients

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– After a month of testing for and treating coronavirus, we have lost many people, but far more people have fully recovered.

The antibodies the now-healthy carry inside them may be the key to helping those currently sick.

“It’s using plasma from individuals who had Covid-19, and they were strong and were able to fight it, and fully recover from Covid-19,” explained Dr. Danyal Ibrahim, Trinity Health’s Regional Chief Quality Officer.

Trinity Health of New England is one of four healthcare systems that just got FDA approval to start testing that plasma on coronavirus patients.

“At least two studies have shown that it’s making a difference, especially for those who are critically ill,” said Dr. Ibrahim.

Trinity Hospitals like St. Francis in Hartford have already tested a thousand people who were positive for Covid-19.

“The majority of them likely had mild symptoms and recovered,” Dr. Ibrahim said. “So we’re going to reach out to that group.”

They are accepting other volunteers as well, and this is not something far off in the future.

“We hope to start collecting plasma from donors as quickly as tomorrow,” said Dr. Latha Dulipsingh, the Chair of Trinity Health’s Institutional Review Board. “We should be able to deliver it to recipients by next week.”

This has already been tried in hospitals in China. One reported an experiment with five coronavirus patients.

“They were all critically ill on a ventilator. They were given the plasma and all of them showed improvement within days,” said Dr. Ibrahim. “Three of them went home and two of them were still in the hospital.”

If the Trinity Health study goes well, other hospitals around the country would be able to quickly start doing the same thing.