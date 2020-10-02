CT lawmakers calling for changes to COVID testing nationally after president, first lady test positive

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s Federal Delegation and Governor Ned Lamont were quick to hope for a speedy recovery of the first family after President Donald Trump and Melania Trump tested positive for COVID.

Many are now questioning the protocols in Washington D.C. and in Connecticut for elected officials who travel, especially Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, who is still recovering from COVID.

Hayes said she has empathy for Trump and the first lady.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone,” said Hayes from quarantine. “The uncertainty is untenable. Today, I woke up hitting a wall.”

Two weeks ago, Hayes posted a Twitter video of her getting tested.

News 8 Political Correspondent Jodi Latina and a photographer were part of the contact tracing after she tested positive. The crew did a report with Hayes the day before in New Britain.

“If it’s positive, we need to contact everyone,” Hayes told her staff. And they did, contacting News 8 just hours after the positive results.

The News 8 crew got tested and were negative, but quarantined as a precaution.

“All the more reason for government to be involved in this,” Congressman John Larson said.

Larson has been tested four times and believes the federal government should do more for the general public.

“It’s easy for us because we have the attending physician in the capitol itself,” added Larson.

Hayes did not see the attending doctor. She tweeted, “Contrary to popular belief, MOC (members of Congress) do not get tested regularly.”

She has since pushed for a national testing program.

“Everybody should be tested or should be able to be tested or get accurate results,” suggested Hayes.

She has fellow Congressman Joe Courtney voting as her proxy in Washington. He and his colleagues also wish the president and first lady well.

“The news adds to the warning flags that we’re far from the other side of the pandemic,” Courtney said.

“If the disease can reach the White House, it can reach any house,” added U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Senator Chris Murphy took a more hard-line.

“We will wish for the president to get better, but we need to get to the bottom of how this started. And can’t go back to work at the Capitol unless there’s mandatory testing for people that work in that complex.”

Lamont said the pair contracting COVID is a reminder to be cautious. He and his staff will now be tested regularly.