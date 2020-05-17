CT man reunited with family after coming close to death twice during battle with coronavirus

(WTNH) — A 71-year-old retired surgeon at Danbury Hospital says he came back from the dead twice during a 7-week battle with coronavirus.

John was reunited with his wife and two daughters when he was released from Danbury Hospital earlier this week.

Daughter Jillian Famiglietti gave an impromptu speech to all of the healthcare workers gathered with the family.

“Everyone took such good care of him, he is the cornerstone of our family,” she said. “I thank you so much, you have given him a second chance and you have no idea how grateful we are.”

John was diagnosed back in March, spent 21 days in the hospital, was intubated three times, and almost died twice. His daughters remember getting two calls from healthcare workers telling them they needed to say their goodbyes, but they weren’t ready to give up.

Daughter, Lauren Famiglietti said, “Every time the phone would ring your knees would almost go out from under you, your stomach would drop.”

Jillian added, “I cried more in the last seven weeks than I ever cried.”

John chimed in saying,”They had it worse than I did; I was just laying around in la-la land.”

Right now, John is staying with Lauren until he is able to go back home to his wife. She also tested positive for the virus.