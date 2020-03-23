CT National Guard delivering supplies to hospitals dealing with coronavirus crisis

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut National Guard is being called on to help during the coronavirus outbreak.

As of Monday, March 23, 4,500 residents have been tested for COVID-19 — 415 of them have come back positive.

With cases on the rise, hospitals around the state are in need of equipment to help care for those who have fallen ill, while protecting themselves.

The CT National Guard is being called on to move supplies from one spot to the other, to make sure the hospitals have the right amount of personal protection equipment, for the doctors and nurses and people on the front lines.

They are also making sure the field hospitals are available and called upon when needed at the greatest time.

“We pushed out 40,000 masks and had them out to first responders and EMS around the state,” said Captain David Pytlik. “Over the weekend, we were working on inventory for regional support trailers for the Department of Public Health.”

News 8’s Bob Wilson will have more on this story tonight at 11.