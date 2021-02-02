 

CT National Guard delivers COVID vaccines, assists at vaccination and testing sites throughout the state

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– There are 150 Connecticut National Guard airmen volunteering to help support efforts at COVID vaccination and testing sites throughout the state.

Members of the 103rd Airlift Wing will assist teams at 27 different testing and vaccination sites.

The group will also help out at two food distribution sites. Team members will help with administrative work and some are also trained in conducting COVID testing.

On Tuesday, the guard delivered about a thousand first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to UConn Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Program from another state location with a more ample vaccine supply.

Thanks to the arrival of more vaccine doses, UConn Health is already rescheduling and vaccinating its patients whose appointments between Feb. 1-8 were impacted due to the national vaccine supply fluctuations.

