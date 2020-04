SHARON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut National Guard helped set up the state’s fourth field hospital.

The latest location is at Sharon Hospital.

Governor Ned Lamont took to Twitter to thank them for their hard work. He said it should be completed sometime this weekend.

Thanks to the hard work of @CTNationalGuard, the state's 4th @CTDPH mobile field hospital, located at #SharonHospital, is 90% deployed. It is expected to be completed this weekend.



The other three mobile field hospitals are at @SaintFrancisCT, @DanburyHospital and @MiddlesexCT. pic.twitter.com/TBVao2tkHJ — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 10, 2020

The other field hospitals are at Danbury Hospital, Middlesex Health and Saint Francis Hospital.