CT opens ‘Talk it Out’ line to help relieve stress of caring for kids during pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced on Friday that parents and caretakers can now get help with the stress and increased needs resulting from caring for their children during the pandemic.

Those in need of help should call (833) 258-5011 and speak with trained professionals who will listen and speak with them about their concerns.

Help can also be found online.

Lamont said he believes this will be a healthy way for parents to get the support they need.

“Seeking help and support at times like these is a sign of strength and hope,” the governor said. “It is normal, and we all need help at times — especially now.”

Department Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes said this effort is an extension of the department’s faith in families and communities.

“We are appreciative of the collaboration between the Department, the United Way and our community partners,” Commissioner Dorantes said. “By using our network of community-based private service providers to talk families through their feelings and connect them to needed services, we are reinforcing our mission to strengthen and empower families. All communities need help right now and we must recognize the additional stress and impact these times present to communities of color. This support line will further increase a family’s inherent strengths while offering timely support during these periods of uncertainty.”

The line is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Both English and Spanish lines are available.