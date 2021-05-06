CT partnering with 9 African-American fraternities, sororities to combat COVID vaccine misinformation

(WTNH) — With the goal of increasing vaccine access to Black and Brown communities, the state is partnering with nine historically African-American fraternities and sororities.

By combating vaccine misinformation, the state is hoping to reduce hesitancy. The nine fraternities and sororities will hold a series of free town hall events that will include discussions with doctors and clinicians.

“It’s really important to have trusted advocates who are out there explaining the importance of the vaccines. We’re working with fraternities, sororities, ministers, state senators,” Governor Ned Lamont explains. “Folks who can talk to the community from a position of credibility. That’s what that partnership is all about.”

“And it’s important that you have those trusted voices where people can identify… that you’re not just going there to force the vaccine in their arms, but you’re educating them. Telling them the importance of doing it, not just for themselves but for their neighbor,” says Kenneth McClary, Alpha Phi Alpha, Beta Sigma Lambda chapter.

Lamont added, “It’s part of the overall outreach we’re trying to do to get that final 35 percent.”

The schedule of the virtual town hall events:

Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 7:00-8:30 PM

Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 6:30-8:00 PM

Thursday, June 3, 2021, 6:30-8:00 PM

Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 6:30-8:00 PM

Find out more information here.