CT photographer takes part in ‘Front Steps Project’ to capture how coronavirus has changed daily life, raise money for Foodshare

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One local photographer is donating money for the hungry during the coronavirus outbreak by going to homeowners’ front steps to capture how families are riding out the crisis.

Lives have changed for families all over the world since the coronavirus outbreak began, and Michele Wolff has set out to capture how lives have changed for families in Connecticut, and it’s all for a good cause.

“As a family photographer, I’m used to getting up close and personal with families in their homes, and I can’t do that right now,” Wolff said.

So Wolff is adjusting her photography in a time of social distancing. Instead of coming into peoples’ homes, she’s coming to their front steps.

She said it’s to help families remember the remarkable moment in history we are all sharing.

It’s called the “Front Steps Project,” and photographers across the country are taking part in the trend.

Wolff thought it would be a great way to use photography to do something good for her community and to encourage her neighbors to donate to Foodshare, an organization that feeds those in need in Hartford and Tolland counties.

“It’s so generous that Michele is giving her gift of photography and suggesting that people donate to Foodshare,” said Foodshare’s Executive Director, Katie Martin. “This is such a critical time in our work. This is why we’re here in the community, to make sure people have access to enough healthy food.”

With more and more people out of work, they need donations to supply local food pantries now more than ever.

“We recognize that we are going to have tremendous increases in expenses during this health epidemic, so we really value those generous donations and we encourage you if you can to do your part,” Martin said.

Foodshare is still in need of donations and volunteers; hose opportunities can be found online.