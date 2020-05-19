CT Post Mall preps for Wednesday’s reopening

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — You can get your retail fix on Wednesday at the Connecticut Post Mall.

“Dick’s Sporting Goods will be open tomorrow at 11,” said general manager Ken Sterba. “Boscov’s is opening on Thursday and then Macy’s will be opening on Friday.”

Some people told News 8 they’ll be at the mall first thing Wednesday, others said it’s too soon.

“It’s been a little bit of a long…too much of a captivity,” said Elsy Cerdeira. “It’s time to open up and go back to normal again.”

“People are still dying, so I don’t think they should open up,” added Doreen Kasper said.

“I feel a little bit apprehensive, to be honest with you,” confessed Cheryl Brantle. “I think it’s a little bit early.”

Not every store will be open and there will be a reduced amount of shoppers in the mall.

“They’ll be counting the shoppers that come into their store to maintain that 50% occupancy,” Sterba said.

Some of the eateries inside the food court will be open, but you’ll have to take it and go.

“There’s no eating whatsoever inside the mall,” Sterba explained.

Social distancing will be part of the new mall experience. Everyone is required to wear a mask. Hand sanitizing units will be located throughout the mall.

“There are plexiglass dividers between all the sinks and the urinals,” Sterba said.

High-frequency touchpoints will constantly be sanitized, and escalators will have special ultraviolet lights to kill germs.

“Anyone that rides an escalator puts their hands on it, so we, as a company, have decided to invest in UVC Technology that sanitizes the handrails.,” Sterba said.

The Connecticut Post Mall opens Wednesday at 11 a.m.