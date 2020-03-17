HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 obtained a letter Wednesday sent from State Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona to school officials that suggests Connecticut’s public schools may remain closed for the remainder of the school year in response to the COVID-19 virus.

In the letter written Tuesday, the commissioner says schools should now focus on continuing remote education possibilities for students.

“Due to changes in CDC guidance in which they suggest that there may be long-term cancellations of classes and the US Department of Education guidance regarding districts’ efforts to provide continuity of education, we are planning to reduce your reporting requirements and eliminate individual district applications for 180-day waivers,” Cardona wrote.

Now we may all focus our efforts on providing students in Connecticut with continuing educational opportunities to the greatest extent possible. Districts should engage immediately in providing continuity of educational opportunities for students and may end the school year at their regularly scheduled end date. – State Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona

The commissioner ends the letter saying there will be more information to come on resources for educators.