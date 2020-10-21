Track and trace shows increase in CT COVID-19 positivity rate mostly comes from informal gatherings, carpooling

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut hit 3% COVID-19 positivity rate Tuesday. The numbers continue to climb as we head towards colder weather. But where is the increase coming from?

The track and trace shows it’s not coming from inside dining or schools, but the largest number is coming from informal gatherings and even things you don’t even think about like carpooling.

Contract tracing shows you’re most likely to catch the virus from someone you know.

Mayor Luke Bronin (D- Hartford) said in a press conference this week, “The biggest driver of transmission remains those informal gatherings whether it’s family gatherings or whether it’s groups of friends.”

And while schools may have one or two positive cases here and there, and they may have to quarantine people out of precaution, the social distancing protocols are working.

Dr. Juan Salazar with Connecticut Children’s said, “The good news is that we haven’t seen a tremendous outbreak in any of the high schools, and I think for the most part Connecticut has done a good job.”

So while schools are not a problem, getting to and from school or to and from sports after school is a high-risk activity in a pandemic, especially when you’re carpooling.

And doctors at Connecticut Children’s say you need to think of your car as a closet or a very small room. The more people you put in it the much higher the risk. Even when wearing masks, it can still be problematic because there is so little airflow inside the car.

And if you think rolling down the window will help, doctors say it really doesn’t increase the air circulation enough, especially when you have this many people in as tight of a space.

Dr. Salazar explained, “The reality is, you’re in such close space that unless you have a convertible that is getting all the air out it’s going to be very difficult. They’re shedding virus through their nose and mouth and they are speaking and talking, and a small car that individual is certainly going to transmit the virus to the members in that car.”

But there are a couple of things you can do to lower the risk: have a consistent carpool with the same people every time, wear the mask, and do a quick screen before people get inside the car.

Dr. Salazar says, “No fever, no cough, no runny nose, no symptoms consistent with COVID-19 before you get in the car than it is less likely [you] will spread the virus.”

And the doctor adds the next three months are going to be the hardest especially with the holidays Halloween, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas coming up. Everybody wants to get together and everybody is indoors.