CT receives 60,000 laptops to help children learning from home during coronavirus outbreak

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order Tuesday evening to extend the date all public schools in the state will be closed to at least April 20.

He said schools could be closed for the remained of the school year but said it was too soon to make that call, especially with new COVID-19 cases more than doubling overnight.

At schools across the state, teachers and students are settling into their new, temporary way of learning.

“The teachers across the state, district after district are already improvising, thinking about how they can keep our students engaged, and they are doing that on their own with teleconferencing and Zoom and other types of technology,” Lamont said during a news conference.

The state received a donation of 60,000 laptops. Officials are starting to hand them out over the next couple of days and weeks, getting everybody one who needs one so they can dial in and watch their teacher and continue to learn.

News 8 reached out to the superintendent of Middletown Public Schools, Dr. Michael Conner, and he said they’re already gearing up and getting students moving in the right direction.

He said it will be difficult and there will be challenges, but he doesn’t believe any students are going to be left behind or left behind next year; he believes everyone will move onto the next grade.

“I mean, in these conditions, I don’t see how we can [leave anyone behind],” he said. “These are new conditions for everybody.”