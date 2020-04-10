CT receives nearly $380-million in initial funding through CARES Act

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Congressional Delegation announced Friday that the state will be receiving nearly $380-million in initial funding from the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund that was allocated through the CARES Act.

However, the delegation also made it clear that those funds are not enough, and can not be the end of funding received.

“Today’s announcement that Connecticut hospitals and health care centers will be receiving nearly $380-million is welcomed news, but more must be done to counter the hundreds of millions of dollars in losses suffered by these institutions. There is an additional $70 billion from the CARES Act that has yet to be administered by the Department of Health and Human Services that must be directed to facilities in COVID hot spots,” said the members in a statement.

The statement continued, “We are fighting for additional funding through a fourth relief package to ensure our health care heroes fighting on the frontlines of this pandemic have the support and resources they need.”

The $2-trillion stimulus package was passed into law on March 27 following a lengthy debate in the House of Representatives over whether it was doing enough for citizens, rather than acting as a bailout for large corporations.