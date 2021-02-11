CT residents 65-74 can now sign up for the COVID vaccine

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Starting Thursday, mass vaccination efforts will rapidly expand across Connecticut.

The push is to vaccinate residents 65 and older against COVID-19.

Ages 65-75 cover some 350,000 people in Connecticut, including the governor himself.

The lieutenant governor will be spending the morning in Middletown at Wesleyan University encouraging people in that group to sign up to get vaccinated. The event is part of Community Health Center’s mass drive-thru clinic.

The center is federally funded and runs the state’s biggest drive-up vaccine site on a former runway in East Hartford.

Community Health Center opened up a vaccine clinic at Wesleyan last week.

People 65 and older account for most COVID-19 hospitalizations, which is why officials are encouraging people to sign up sooner than later, saying it should take about a month for everyone ages 65 to 74, who wants a vaccine, to get vaccinated.



“To be blunt, you’re [65 and older] going to be able to sign up,” Governor Ned Lamont said. “You’re going to be contacted by your health care provider.”

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 211 or online.