CT residents must show doctor’s note to prove they’re exempt from wearing masks in public, EO says

UNIONDALE, NEW YORK – APRIL 03: People wearing masks and gloves wait to checkout at Walmart on April 03, 2020 in Uniondale, New York. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Now, any Connecticut resident refusing to wear a mask in public must show written documentation from their doctor that they’re exempt due to medical reasons.

An executive order, signed by Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz on Friday, said those claiming to be exempt must “provide written documentation that the person is qualified for the exemption from a licensed medical provider, the Department of Developmental Services or other state agency that provides or supports services for people with emotional, intellectual or physical disabilities, or a

person authorized by any such agency. Such documentation need not name or describe the condition that qualifies the person for the exemption.

Masks or face coverings must be worn by those over the age of two when in a taxi, ride-share, public transit or in any public space where social distancing is not possible.

It also granted the commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development the ability to “issue or amend Sector Rules to establish size limits for private gatherings of people who do not live in the same household, regardless of whether such gathering has been organized by a business.”

The rules are in effect for six months from Aug. 14, 2020.

The full executive order can be found below: