CT Restaurants, bars benefit from lifted COVID restrictions

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday, May 1 marks the next big step in the state’s reopening process. Restrictions on restaurants are easing, with more rollbacks to come in a few weeks.

Restaurants News 8 spoke with Saturday said it feels like a weight has been lifted. It’s been a challenging year for them, and they are slowly returning to normal.

RELATED: CT to begin rollback of COVID restrictions for businesses, restaurants Saturday

Effective now: The curfew at restaurants will be moved from 11 p.m. to midnight. And, outdoor restrictions will be lifted, which means alcohol can be served without food and there will be no table size limit.

Then on May 19, all remaining business restrictions will be lifted. That’s if COVID case numbers are low and vaccinations increase.

New Park Brewing, a brewery in West Hartford, told News 8 they’ve only continued to adapt throughout their entire pandemic. They’re looking forward to the next phase.

“It is a breath of fresh air. We’re kinda going back to a bit of normal and a bit of what we used to do. It’s been so long with us doing this, and we’re really excited for what the next few months will bring,” said TJ Orscher, General Manager of New Park Brewing.

And, a lot of people were seen taking advantage of the day’s spring weather and easing of restrictions.