CT rolling back to Phase 2.1; indoor dining to close by 9:30 p.m.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont has announced that Connecticut is rolling back to Phase 2.1 at noon on Friday, Nov. 6.

The announcement came Monday after Massachusetts announced a similar roll back.

Lamont said due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, he is issuing mandatory changes to restaurants, event venues, performing arts, movie theaters and religious gatherings.

He said restaurants will be moving back to 50% capacity with a maximum of eight people per table. Indoor dining will close by 9:30 p.m.; however, takeout and delivery will be allowed past that time.

Event venues must now cap indoor capacity at 25 and outdoor at 50. Movie theaters and performing arts will be capped at 100 people.

Religious gatherings will move back to 50% capacity with a maximum of 100 people. Virtual services are encouraged.



Credit: CT gov.

With cases on the rise, Lamont encouraged people to wear masks while at the polls on Tuesday, even though they’re not mandatory.