CT schools to remain closed until at least May 20; ‘at-home’ learning will continue

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut schools will remained closed through at least May 20, Governor Ned Lamont announced Thursday.

Commissioner Cardona will join me at our 4PM news briefing to provide more information for parents, teachers, and staff. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 9, 2020

“At-home” learning will continue for students around the state as the need for social distancing to stem the time of the Coronavirus continues.

On March 17, News 8 had obtained a letter sent from Commissioner Miguel Cardona to school officials that suggests Connecticut’s public schools may remain closed for the remainder of the school year in response to the COVID-19 virus.

Then on March 24, Governor Lamont told a New York radio station that April 20 would likely be the earliest schools would re-open, but he included a more dire warning.

“I really think that’s the likelihood,” Lamont said in an interview on WCBS 880. “You just look at Italy and you look at Wuhan province, you see what the life cycle was there and you worry that if people get back too quickly that there’ll be a second iteration of this virus. So April 20 is the minimum, probably the school year.”