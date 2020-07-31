CT seeing COVID spikes in ages 10-29

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — New findings show young people are being affected more than anyone else by coronavirus, according to Governor Ned Lamont, who hosted a press conference Thursday.

Lamont said the state is seeing the biggest spike of coronavirus in people 10 to 19-years-old.

In the last week, he said the number of positive cases in that group have doubled.

According to the Department of Administrative Services, some young people are responsible for unnecessary partying over the least month that’s led to higher COVID numbers.

“There’s some unacceptable behavior going on, some partying and some not adhering to the rules, but we’re so we’re keeping a close eye on that,” said Josh Geballe, the state’s Chief Operating Officer.

Lamont said the current situation is similar to but not as bad as what’s going on in nearby states like Rhode Island and New Jersey.

The governor did not talk about specific areas being affected in Connecticut.

In addition, new findings show an increase in Millennials and Gen Z — ages 20-29.

As protocols roll out for back to school, Governor Ned Lamont said parents need to talk to their kids about the importance of not attending large parties, making sure they wearing masks and staying 6 feet apart from others.

Geballe said the good news is that the state is not seeing an increase in COVID-clusters.