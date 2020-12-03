CT sees highest positivity rate since spring; vaccine rollout plans in high gear

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has hit its highest level since the spring, Governor Ned Lamont announced Thursday. This as vaccine rollout plans are in full swing.

In a press conference Thursday, the governor announced the state’s positivity rate has reached 7.13%, the highest it’s been since the pandemic began.

Thursday’s report also included 4,700 new cases reported since Wednesday, 20 more virus-related deaths, and 11 fewer hospitalizations. It’s the first time in a month hospitalization numbers have decreased.

But it’s the vaccine that everyone is talking about.

The governor says within a week the Pfizer vaccine will be presented for FDA approval, which will take about 48 hours.

That means, a week from Monday the vaccine will be in Connecticut and ready to be injected into the arms of frontline workers.

Moderna not far behind that. Twenty-first of December they should have about 63,000 doses.

Between Moderna and Pfizer, you’re looking at about 100,000 doses for about 50,000 people (two doses required for each person).

The governor laid out a timeline for distribution. Phase 1 will include frontline and healthcare workers, and nursing home residents and workers.

The hope is to have everyone vaccinated by June 2021.

That is subject to change, though.

We heard Thursday about Pfizer having a flaw in the supply chain, so it looks like they will only be shipping half of the vaccine doses they thought.

Meanwhile, will the frontline workers take it when it arrives?

“We did a survey – and I’m sure the other health care systems have as well – at Trinity Health of New England,” said Dr. Reginald Eadie of Trinity Health of New England. “Interestingly enough our response rate was very high, about 40%. Surveyed about 13,000 employees, most of them are nurses, most of them are 55+, over 60% said they would take the vaccine as soon as it’s available.”

When News 8 asked the Commissioner when we can get rid of the masks, he said some time after everyone is vaccinated. But the timeline is still unclear because they are not sure how effective the vaccine will be on a mass scale or if they will see hiccups in the supply chain.