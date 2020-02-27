CT shops out of face masks as coronavirus concerns grow in U.S.

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Customers concerned about coronavirus found empty shelves where face masks used to be at Cash True Value in Mystic.

“We have them currently on order but our warehouse is totally out and we have no idea when we are going to be getting more in,” said Travis Robinson, of Cash True Value.

Customer Doug Hughes, of North Stonington, said he isn’t surprised the face masks are out of stock.

“Because they’re out online too; I saw a lot of backorders,” said Hughes.

News 8 also looked online and found face masks in stock but some delivery dates were weeks away and some prices were high.

“Yesterday, between patients coming in and phone calls, we got at least 20 inquiries,” said Rachel Duda of Louis & Clark Medical Supply in Groton.

She hasn’t had cloth face masks for weeks, and they can’t get the N95 masks until May.

“We’re just taking names and numbers at this point because that’s the best that we can do,” said Duda.

Thursday morning, Johnson’s True Value in Groton got a new shipment of face masks. They didn’t last long.

“We had 240 and they’re all gone by 10 o’clock,” said owner Billy Johnson.

If you do get your hands on a face mask Steven Costanzo, at The Medicine Shoppe in Old Saybrook, told said it needs to be put on properly.

“Pull it under your chin and you pinch the nose,” said Costanzo, demonstrating the best way to wear the mask.

“You really don’t want to see any air here or here or under the chin,” added Costanzo, who pointed to the sides of the mask.

Some people are also buying respirators which will keep out the harmful germs and a whole lot more.

“It’s rated for chemicals too,” said Johnson. “So it not only stops particles from the air but chemicals coming through.”

Respirators are still available at both True Value hardware stores in Mystic and Groton with N95 and P100 ratings.

“The hundreds are basically stopping everything,” said Johnson.