CT State Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona on the state of schools amid a rise in COVID-19 cases

(WTNH) — As we continue to make our way through this unusual academic year, there are a lot of questions for educators and parents. Connecticut State Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona sat down with News 8 to discuss what the coming weeks could look like.

He says the main goal is to keep the students in the classroom, “We make decisions as much as possible to give students in-person learning.”

Of course, they need to make quick decisions when COVID-19 cases pop up in different districts.

“When decisions are made, when schools have to close from one day to the next, know that it’s based on the health and safety of your students your children the staff and their families as well,” he says.

Remote learning takes a toll on educators, students and parents. As a parent himself, Dr. Cardona knows the strain and stress that comes with remote learning. He tells News 8, parents need to be mindful of social and emotional health when students are distance learning.

“Parents, keep working with us, we know the fatigue is real. Don’t try to replicate a school day at home. Just do the very best you can. Don’t forget to smile and laugh that’s more important.”

We will be airing the entire interview with Dr. Cardona during our What’s Right With Schools hour-long special on Thanksgiving at noon.