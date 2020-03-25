CT State Police report four cases of coronavirus within agency

Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut State Police reported Wednesday night four of their officers have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, CSP said the development is not surprising given that the virus is transmitted person-to-person and their officers interact with the public throughout their shifts.

The four cases consist of a Trooper from Troop G – Bridgeport, Troop L – Litchfield, the Training Academy in Meriden, and a recruit from the 129th Training Troop (training remotely).

CSP reports, since symptom onset, they were all placed in self-quarantine.

All of these individuals are reported to be doing well and are expected to make a full recovery.