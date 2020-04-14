CT State Police warn residents about coronavirus phishing scams

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are warning residents about coronavirus phishing scams.

Troopers said scammers will send emails about financial relief, hotel refunds, fake cures and vaccines, discounted testing kits and fictitious charities.

RELATED: Senior citizens targeted by coronavirus robocall scams

Most of the scams are targetting seniors who live alone or are isolated.

“A lot of times they’ll use email addresses or emails that almost sound like a company,” said Trooper Christine Jeltema. “There’s usually a couple characters that are off. You can usually tell; there are some misspelled words in the narrative of the email.”

RELATED: CT Attorney General warns of scams exploiting coronavirus pandemic

Those who are scammed can find help online.