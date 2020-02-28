CT students traveling abroad return home amid coronavirus concerns

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut students who are traveling abroad will be returning home Friday, leaving certain parts of the world as a precaution against the coronavirus.

The coronavirus is certainly causing a lot of issues for students who’ve been enjoying a semester abroad, including students at the University of New Haven cutting their time overseas short, especially those in Italy.

The students who are forced to pack up and head home will be arriving in the U.S. flying into airports all around the state between New York and Boston.

There’s been a lot of concern in Italy. As it stands right now there are 650 cases of the virus and 17 people have died.

Central Connecticut State University is also taking bringing students home, even canceling class sponsored trips for spring break as a precaution.

And everyone is taking notice of the situation.

“Every day, me and my friends, we talk about everything that’s going on in the world. We care, of course, we don’t want people around us getting sick because we don’t want to get sick so we’ve got to take precaution,” said a student.

And it does become a bit of a hassle because those students have to pay to change airline tickets or purchase new ones last minute which can be pretty costly.

Students from Quinnipiac University are also flying home Friday as well.