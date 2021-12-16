CT to launch digital health card, providing electronic vaccination card through QR code

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The stage was being set at the Garde Arts Center Thursday as the venue prepared to welcome more than 800 people for a Gordon Lightfoot concert. Masks are mandatory and so is proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

“It’s extremely safe here and they’ll also know that their neighbor is like-minded,” said Steve Sigel, Executive Director at the Garde Arts Center.

If someone forgets their vaccination card, the theater also provides information for a link to CT WiZ on the state Department of Public Health’s website.

“Up until this point, it’s just been a PDF which shows your vaccination record. Now that PDF includes a QR code,” said Josh Geballe, Chief Operating Officer for the State of Connecticut.

The state is using that same DPH site to launch its digital health card next week. Instead of a paper vaccination card, people can have a digital one by scanning the QR code with their phone.

“That will enable you to pop into your digital wallet on your phone a little card which just shows you’ve been vaccinated and it’s been issued by the Department of Public Health,” Geballe said.

Just like the paper vaccination card, the digital one will still need to be matched up to a government-issued ID just to prove you are the person who is vaccinated.

“I’m not requiring anything,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “I’m not mandating anything. I’m giving stores and restaurants one more tool they need to make their employees and their customers feel safe.”

The state says this digital health card is more convenient and travels well.

“The pass in the QR code is based on a national standard so that it will work with scanners down in New York,” Geballe said.

It is also expected to work with half a dozen other states planning to go online like Rhode Island and Massachusetts. There could also be global recognition for systems in Canada and Japan.