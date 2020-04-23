CT to roll out coronavirus contact tracing program

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced that the state will be soon rolling out a new contact tracing program in regards to COVID-19.

If a person tests positive, health officials will then track who they’ve had contact with recently.

The system isn’t official yet, but Lamont said it’s going to play a key role in getting Connecticut back open.

“What contact tracing does do is it allows us to isolate the virus, slow down the rate of the spread,” he explained. “Right now, Connecticut, by a number of metrics, is doing pretty well in slowing the rate of spread, but we can do better with contact tracing.”

Lamont said New Haven Health already has contact tracing going on with volunteers from Yale University and Yale New Haven Hospital.

“Medical students and nursing students, PA student, and public health students [will] help us with this effort for capacity,” said Maritza Bond, New Haven Health Director. “That has been a very successful model, and so we currently have over 160 volunteers.”

The Connecticut Health Department has already had a conference call with 64 different health departments to talk about how they can trace all of the COVID contacts, how to reach out to them and how it can be done so they don’t violate civil liberties.

Officials said it might have to be on a volunteer or anonymous basis or, maybe, some will receive anonymous notifications that they came into contact with someone who tested positive.

“This is not going to be the traditional Connecticut model where everyone kind of does their own thing,” Josh Geballe with the governor’s office said. “We’re working together. Our DPH team had a call with the local health departments earlier today, so we’re working on an integrated strategy to make sure we’re able take advantage of all of the resources we have plus volunteers.”