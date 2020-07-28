CT Transit to give out free masks to riders across the state today

(WTNH) — Connecticut Transit will be giving out masks to commuters across the state on Tuesday.

Face coverings are required for riders on public transportation in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Those masks are being made available from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. this morning, and then again from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

As far as where to pick one up:

Hartford – CTtransit Customer Service and Sales Outlet located at State and Market Streets, adjacent to the Old State House

For more information, visit this ct.gov website.