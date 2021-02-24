 

CT’s Black and Puerto Rican Caucus to announce 8 priorities for 2021 legislative session

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Black and Puerto Rican Caucus is set to announce its eight pillars of legislative priorities for the 2021 session.

News 8 has learned among the pillars are COVID-19 reform, economic development and jobs and voting expansion.

The top priority is the COVID-19 reform.

“If we don’t figure out how to survive the COVID-19 pandemic everything else we have as pillars won’t matter,” explained State Representative Geraldo Reyes, the Democratic Chair of the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus.

The pillars are the groups way of addressing and prioritizing specific issues in the communities it serves.

The caucus was formed back in the 70s as a way to lend a voice of advocacy for communities of color and as a way to promote and assist communities in becoming more politically engaged.

