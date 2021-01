(WTNH) — Connecticut’s contact tracing app has been downloaded on more than one million phones.

One million downloads of the app mean about a third of the state’s population is using it. The app was released in November.

Users get a notification if they have been in close proximity to someone who has tested positive for COVID. People are not told who that person is because no personal information is shared.