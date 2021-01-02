CT’s COVID-19 positivity rate decreases to 7.06%; 104 additional virus-related deaths

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Saturday the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has decreased to 7.06%.
Out of the 62,526 tests administered, 4,412 came back positive.
Virus-related hospitalizations are down by 80, for a current total of 1,056.
104 more coronavirus-related deaths have also been reported since Thursday, for a current total of 6,099.
This data includes statistics for both Friday, Jan. 1, and Saturday, Jan 2.
The infection rate for Thursday, just before the New Year, was 8.95%.