CT’s COVID-19 positivity rate decreases to 7.06%; 104 additional virus-related deaths

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced Saturday the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate has decreased to 7.06%.

Out of the 62,526 tests administered, 4,412 came back positive.

Virus-related hospitalizations are down by 80, for a current total of 1,056.

104 more coronavirus-related deaths have also been reported since Thursday, for a current total of 6,099.

This data includes statistics for both Friday, Jan. 1, and Saturday, Jan 2.

The infection rate for Thursday, just before the New Year, was 8.95%.