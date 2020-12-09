CT’s COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 8.6%; Gov. Lamont says Thanksgiving, holiday travel to blame

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is moving in the wrong direction when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the state’s overall testing positivity rate reached 8.65% — a level unseen since spring.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned the nation that it would see a surge in cases after the holiday.

Governor Ned Lamont said that’s exactly what happened here.

“We knew that Thanksgiving may result in a bit of a spike up in infections and here we are two weeks later,” he said.

Lamont said it’s the “highest number we’ve had since we started doing broad-based testing.”

According to the Hartford Courant, hospitals and other medical facilities will use UConn and University of St. Joseph pharmacists to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

The announcement came from the Connecticut Pharmacists Association on Tuesday.

The vaccines should arrive in Connecticut next week. According to the state’s plan, front line workers will be the first to receive them.