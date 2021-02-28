Conn. (WTNH) — Signup for the COVID-19 vaccine will open to Connecticut residents age 55 and up starting Monday.

State Department of Public Health reported about half a million Connecticut residents will be eligible to schedule their appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday morning. If you are eligible you can begin checking the state website for signup options starting at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Appointments can be made to receive the vaccine through one of more than 130 sites throughout the state.

Educators, school staff, and childcare workers will also be eligible starting Monday but will receive appointment instructions directly from their employers.

How do I sign up online?

Go to the state’s COVID vaccine site: https://portal.ct.gov/Vaccine-Portal On this page you can “Check My Eligibility” and/or “Find a Vaccine Provider Near You” To find a vaccine provider near you, enter your zip code Choose your vaccine location and follow directions on that site’s web page

For more information on where you or a loved one can register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Connecticut click here.

A complete list of the various scheduling options located closest to you is available at ct.gov/covidvaccine.

DPH reminds residents, “When using the online VAMS scheduling system, people are reminded that they must first submit a form requesting access to the scheduling system. After that form is submitted, they will receive an email with instructions on accessing the scheduling system. This email is not automatic and can take several hours to a day to send. The form to access the VAMS system is now available to all eligible residents here, but access to the scheduling system will not be granted until Monday and new registrations will not be processed continuously overnight.”

How do I sign up by phone?

Starting Feb. 12, CT Vaccine Hotline will be in service from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Call (877) 918-2224 for assistance with making an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Vaccine Appointment Assist Line staff anticipate being able to speak with 10,000 callers per day and once that capacity is reached, callers will hear a recorded message telling them to call back the next day.

DPH urges patience as the state works to vaccinate such a large population of the state with limited doses of the vaccine available.

“The state anticipates that demand for the vaccine will far outweigh the supply as this new group opens Monday. Newly eligible residents are urged to be patient and recognize most will not be able to schedule their appointment first thing Monday morning due to limited vaccine supply,” DPH said.

“We anticipate that our online scheduling systems and the Vaccine Appointment Assist Line will be inundated tomorrow and for the next several days with people eager to make their vaccine appointments. It’s a good problem to have, and we have increased our capacity to better handle the anticipated surge in volume, but it will still require people to be patient when signing up,” said Acting Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford.

Dr. Gifford urges residents 55+ to consider waiting a few days after the enrollment opens Monday before signing up for an appointment for a vaccine, “to ease the burden on the online and phone systems.”