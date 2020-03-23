CT’s first DOC employee tests positive for coronavirus

NEWTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The first Connecticut Department of Correction (DOC) employee has tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee who was assigned to the Garner Correctional Institution in Newton has been self-monitoring at home since Wednesday, March 18, officials said.

The affected individual last entered the Garner Correctional Institution on Tuesday, March 17.

Officials said DOC’s healthcare administration will work in close collaboration with the State’s Department of Public Health to ensure all proper protocols are being followed, and to make sure staff are informed of any new developments.

Effective Monday, March 23, prior to being allowed to enter a Department of Correction facility, a person will have to pass a wellness screening successfully.

An individual with a fever of 100.4 degrees — or higher — will not be allowed access into the facility.

Officials said to date, no other staff member or offender at the Garner Correctional Institution has shown symptoms associated with the virus.

The State Department of Corrections did not comment on how it will handle prisoners in relation to COVID-19.