CT’s largest drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic to open Monday in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s largest COVID-19 vaccination clinic is set to open Monday.

The former Pratt & Whitney Runway in East Hartford has been converted into a 10-lane, drive-thru COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic.

Vaccinations are by appointment only and are eligible to those in Phase 1a and 1b (those 75 and up).

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered by Community Health Center, Inc. (CHC).

To start, the clinic will open Jan. 18-22. Beginning Jan. 25, the clinic will be open seven days a week.

Pratt & Whitney Runway is located at 12 Runway Rd.

More information about registering for an appointment can be found online.