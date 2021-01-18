CT’s largest drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic to open Monday in East Hartford

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A medical worker holding a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and a syringe during mass vaccination starts in Vienna, Austria, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Authorities started to vaccinate the most vulnerable people in a coordinated effort. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s largest COVID-19 vaccination clinic is set to open Monday.

The former Pratt & Whitney Runway in East Hartford has been converted into a 10-lane, drive-thru COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic.

Vaccinations are by appointment only and are eligible to those in Phase 1a and 1b (those 75 and up).

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered by Community Health Center, Inc. (CHC).

To start, the clinic will open Jan. 18-22. Beginning Jan. 25, the clinic will be open seven days a week.

Pratt & Whitney Runway is located at 12 Runway Rd.

More information about registering for an appointment can be found online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

'I'd rather us overprepare': State Police, National Guard ramp up security at capitol ahead of inauguration

News /

Hartford PD investigating non-fatal shooting on Edgewood Street

News /

WATCH: Interview with Colonel Stavros Melekas, Connecticut's Commanding Officer

DL365 /

Hartford PD investigate armed street robbery on Sigourney Street Friday night

News /

Bristol PD: One arrested after standoff on Pleasant Street

News /

New Britain firefighters investigating heavy house fire on Osgood Avenue

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss