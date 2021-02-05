CT’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line now available 12 hours per day, 7 days a week

Video above is from a related story.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The state is providing more help to those having issues scheduling an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Through a partnership, the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) and United Way of Connecticut have expanded the hours of operation and support for the state’s Vaccine Appointment Assist Line.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 8, 125 trained contact specialists will be available to take phone calls to schedule vaccine appointments from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week.

Contact specialists will have the capability of booking up to 10,000 appointments at 12 locations across the state.

Officials said it will also help create minimal wait times.

“This added capacity will be very important as Connecticut begins to receive larger supplies of vaccination doses on a weekly basis and prepares to expand Phase 1B eligibility to individuals between the ages of 65-74 in the coming weeks,” officials said in a statement.

Those in need of help with scheduling should call (877) 918-2224.

“The United Way of Connecticut has been a key partner in this tremendous effort to get as many Connecticut residents vaccinated as possible,” Acting DPH Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford said. “Expanding the number of operators, hours each day, and moving to seven days a week shows how seriously we are taking this effort. As supplies of vaccine doses increase, we will be prepared to expand vaccinations at a rapid pace.”

“We have been working to expand access to vaccine appointments for months and we will continue to innovate to make this historic effort to save lives a success,” said Lisa Tepper Bates, President and CEO of the United Way of Connecticut. “The addition of staff and expansion of hours and the move to seven days a week capacity puts Connecticut in position to maintain a leadership role in this mass vaccination program. We are thankful for the hard work of our partners in state government.”

The United Way said language assistance is available for those who need it, and the hearing impaired can access the Vaccine Appointment Assist Line by dialing 711.