CVS expanding COVID-19 testing at its pharmacies across the country

(WTNH) — CVS is expanding its COVID-19 testing services available at some of its pharmacies.

Some CVS pharmacies in Connecticut will offer rapid result testing staring this week.

Rapid result testing will be available at nearly a thousand sites across the country by the end of the year.

The whole process takes about a half hour. Rapid tests are available for free to people who meet CDC criteria.

You need to make an appointment online to be tested.

For more info: https://cvshealth.com/news-and-insights/press-releases/cvs-health-expands-covid-19-testing-services-with-plans-to-add