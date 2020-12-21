CVS Health begins administering COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care facilities in CT, 11 other states

Claudio Alvarado, left, a registered nurse at UC Davis Medical Center, waits to be inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine by Heather Donaldson, registered nurse at UC Davis Medical Center, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Hector Amezcua, Pool)

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WTNH) — CVS Health has launched its COVID-19 vaccination program for long-term care facilities, whose residents have been disproportionality impacted by the pandemic.

On Monday, the company announced that CVS Pharmacy teams will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in facilities across 12 states this week.

The first states on the list are Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon and Vermont.

Vaccinations will begin in 36 more states, as well as the District of Columbia, on Dec. 28. Puerto Rico will activate on Jan. 4.

CVS expects to vaccinate up to four million residents and staff at over 40,000 long-term care facilities through the program.

“Today’s rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health, in a news release. “I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones.”

CVS Pharmacy teams will make three visits to each long-term care facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and critical booster.

Officials said a majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive.

CVS Health expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in approximately 12 weeks.

“Vaccinating one of our most vulnerable populations is the latest milestone in our multifaceted pandemic response, which includes testing more than 10 million people for the virus since March,” stated Karen S. Lynch, currently Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, Aetna, who will become the company’s next President and CEO on Feb. 1. “The eventual availability of COVID-19 vaccines in communities across the country will bring us one step closer to overcoming the most significant health challenge of our lifetime.”