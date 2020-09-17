CVS Health to open 7 more drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– CVS Health is expanding their Covid-19 testing capacity by adding more than 2,000 drive-thru testing sites across the country, with seven being added here in Connecticut.

On Thursday, the pharmacy announced that they are adding seven more of their testing sites in Connecticut that are opening Friday, September 18. This will bring the total of CVS testing sites in the state to 34.

CVS Health says that they are expanding their testing capacity to more than 4,000 across the country in anticipation of a potential second wave of coronavrius.

Below is the full list of CVS testing sites throughout the state:

7 New Test Sites Opening on 9/18:

• CVS Pharmacy, 111 Albany Turnpike, Canton, CT 06019

• CVS Pharmacy, 35 Padanaram Road, Danbury, CT 06811

• CVS Pharmacy, 110 Main Street, Hebron, CT 6248

• CVS Pharmacy, 675 Washington Street, Middletown, CT 06457

• CVS Pharmacy, 281 Connecticut Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854

• CVS Pharmacy, 969 High Ridge Road, Stamford, CT 6905

• CVS Pharmacy, 106 Boston Post Road, Waterford, CT 06385

27 Test Sites Presently Opened:

• CVS Pharmacy, 7 Durant Avenue, Bethel, CT 06082

• CVS Pharmacy, 81 North Street, Bristol, CT 06010

• CVS Pharmacy, 292 Spielman Highway, Burlington, CT 06013

• CVS Pharmacy, 905 South Main Street, Cheshire, CT 06410

• CVS Pharmacy, 3514 Main Street, Coventry, CT 06238

• CVS Pharmacy, 72 Berlin Road, Cromwell, CT 06416

• CVS Pharmacy, 47 Lake Avenue Extension, Danbury, CT 06811

• CVS Pharmacy, 54 East High Street, East Hampton, CT 06424

• CVS Pharmacy, 16 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06118

• CVS Pharmacy, 15 Chesterfield Rd, East Lyme, CT 06333

• CVS Pharmacy, 875 Enfield Street, Enfield CT 06082

• CVS Pharmacy, 1770 Kings Hwy, Fairfield, CT 06824

• CVS Pharmacy, 961 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT 06430

• CVS Pharmacy, 1657 Route 12, Gales Ferry, CT 06335

• CVS Pharmacy, 2639 Main Street, Glastonbury, CT 06033

• CVS Pharmacy, 1057 Boston Post Road, Guilford, CT 06437

• CVS Pharmacy, 690 Wethersfield Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114

• CVS Pharmacy, 150 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106

• CVS Pharmacy, 479 Blue Hills Avenue, Hartford, CT 06112

• CVS Pharmacy, 57 Providence Pike, Putnam, CT 06260

• CVS Pharmacy, 323 Cromwell Avenue, Rocky Hill, CT 06067

• CVS Pharmacy, 229 Hope Street, Stamford, CT 06906

• CVS Pharmacy, 525 Buckland Street, South Windsor, CT 06033

• CVS Pharmacy, 1938 West Main Street, Stamford, CT 06902

• CVS Pharmacy, 1 Hawley Lane, Stratford, CT 06497

• CVS Pharmacy, 2005 Norwich New London Turnpike, Uncasville, CT 06382

• CVS Pharmacy, 355 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT 06516