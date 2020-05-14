CVS Health offering 25 drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in Connecticut

(WTNH) — On Thursday, May 21, CVS announced they are opening 13 more drive-thru coronavirus testing sites in the state. When they open Friday, testing will be available at 25 CVS stores in Connecticut.

The new sites include CVS stores in:

West Haven

Bristol

Hartford

East Hartford

Gales Ferry

East Lyme

Putnam

Uncasville

You must register online to schedule an appointment.

On Thursday, May 14, CVS Health announced they are opening twelve new COVID-19 sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations in the state.

“I am grateful to our partners at CVS Health for their commitment to expanding testing in Connecticut. Public-private partnerships like this will only strengthen our state in the fight against COVID-19,” Governor Ned Lamont said.

The news comes just after Gov. Lamont said the state would be ramping up tests as we move closer to the planned May 20 reopening.

The new testing sites in Connecticut Opening Friday, May 15 include: