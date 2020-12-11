CVS looking to hire more than 700 to help fight COVID, vaccinate in CT

(WTNH) — As hundreds of businesses close their doors, a corporation at the forefront of vaccine distribution is on a hiring spree.

CVS is looking for hundreds of people here in Connecticut to battle the virus.

COVID-19 and flu cases are expected to rise in the winter months. CVS says this massive hiring push is an effort to gear up to serve communities across the country.

“This is a problem much bigger than any of us,” said Jeff Lackey, Vice President of Talent Acquisition for CVS Health. “We have to join forces for the greater good.”

From store clerks to pharmacy techs, since October, CVS Health has hired 9,000 people nationwide. In Connecticut, it still has more than 700 positions to fill including frontline workers to help vaccinate high-risk groups in COVID hot spots.

Lackey is leading the effort from Rhode Island.

“They’re not going to be standing behind the counter dispensing. They’re going to be joining with the pharmacists who will be performing the vaccinations, and they will be going into long term care facilities and nursing homes.”

Lackey is looking for 150 PPE-donning pharmacy technicians who will be responsible for tracking critical vaccine information. Not everyone has to be pre-certified.

Techs have 30 days to get an initial license. Governor Ned Lamont also taking steps to ease distribution with an executive order that allows all pharmacists to provide vaccines.

Hartford HealthCare is gearing up to first vaccinate its workers that tend to COVID patients.

“Having the ability to have pharmacists assist our nursing colleagues to vaccinate our staff, and then, as time goes by, the community; I think is going to be a huge advantage,” said Eric Arlia, Senior Director of System Pharmacy at Hartford HealthCare.

It might be hard to make the connection between a retail job and winning the fight against COVID, but for CVS Health this is the start of a pivotal moment.

“We’re all in this together, and we’re pulling together to solve one big problem and it’s extinguishing this virus,” said Lackey.

Those looking to apply can do so online.