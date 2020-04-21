CVS rapid coronavirus testing center closed for afternoon due to impending weather

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s first rapid coronavirus testing center on 60 Sergeant Drive on Long Wharf in New Haven will be closing at 1 p.m. Tuesday due to impending weather.
The testing center is expected to open as normal Wednesday.
Related Content: Patients praise new rapid coronavirus testing center in New Haven
Rain and thunderstorms will develop throughout the afternoon across the state, with wind gusts as strong as 30-50 miles per hour starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
To book an appointment or reschedule, visit the CVS website.