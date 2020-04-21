CVS rapid coronavirus testing center closed for afternoon due to impending weather

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s first rapid coronavirus testing center on 60 Sergeant Drive on Long Wharf in New Haven will be closing at 1 p.m. Tuesday due to impending weather.

The testing center is expected to open as normal Wednesday.

Related Content: Patients praise new rapid coronavirus testing center in New Haven

Per CT DEMHS The CVS Rapid Testing Center in New Haven will be closed for the day at 1pm due to impending weather. The testing center is expected to open as normal tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/skq0vCcZLo — CTCovid19Response (@Covid19Ct) April 21, 2020

Rain and thunderstorms will develop throughout the afternoon across the state, with wind gusts as strong as 30-50 miles per hour starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

To book an appointment or reschedule, visit the CVS website.