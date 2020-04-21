CVS rapid coronavirus testing center closed for afternoon due to impending weather

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The state’s first rapid coronavirus testing center on 60 Sergeant Drive on Long Wharf in New Haven will be closing at 1 p.m. Tuesday due to impending weather.

The testing center is expected to open as normal Wednesday.

Rain and thunderstorms will develop throughout the afternoon across the state, with wind gusts as strong as 30-50 miles per hour starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

To book an appointment or reschedule, visit the CVS website.

