CVS, state officials introducing rapid coronavirus testing center in New Haven

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
2015-06-15 CVS Pharmacy Generic_129558

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Now there is a way for Connecticut residents to get results to a coronavirus test in just 30 minutes, free of charge.

CVS Health and Connecticut officials are opening the state’s first rapid coronavirus testing site at the former Gateway Community College campus at Long Wharf in New Haven.

CVS says the new test can conduct up to 750 tests per day, seven days per week.

People who need to take a rapid test must register online and schedule a time slot prior to arriving at the test site. Tests can be scheduled for the same day or up to two days in advance. To register, visit the CVS website.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says residents without a vehicle can dial 211 and the state will provide a taxi to the testing site free of charge. The New Haven Health Department will also help residents who do not have internet access to register for a test over the phone.

Testing will start Friday morning at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of 60 Sargent Drive in New Haven. Rapid testing for coronavirus will not be available at any CVS location.

There are also CVS rapid testing sites set up in Rhode Island and Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven Police Procession honors health care workers at Yale New Haven Hospital

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Police Procession honors health care workers at Yale New Haven Hospital"

Mayor reports contact-tracing efforts in New Haven ramping up, expects coronavirus cases to significantly rise in coming weeks

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayor reports contact-tracing efforts in New Haven ramping up, expects coronavirus cases to significantly rise in coming weeks"

Governor's Advisory Council backs off plans for widespread antibody testing

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor's Advisory Council backs off plans for widespread antibody testing"

Overcoming infodemic amid this pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Overcoming infodemic amid this pandemic"

CT Checkup: Cheshire restaurant gives weekly food stipend to its laid-off staff during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Cheshire restaurant gives weekly food stipend to its laid-off staff during pandemic"

CT Checkup: Cheshire restaurant gives weekly food stipend to its laid-off staff during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Cheshire restaurant gives weekly food stipend to its laid-off staff during pandemic"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss