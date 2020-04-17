CVS, state officials introducing rapid coronavirus testing center in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Now there is a way for Connecticut residents to get results to a coronavirus test in just 30 minutes, free of charge.

CVS Health and Connecticut officials are opening the state’s first rapid coronavirus testing site at the former Gateway Community College campus at Long Wharf in New Haven.

CVS says the new test can conduct up to 750 tests per day, seven days per week.

People who need to take a rapid test must register online and schedule a time slot prior to arriving at the test site. Tests can be scheduled for the same day or up to two days in advance. To register, visit the CVS website.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says residents without a vehicle can dial 211 and the state will provide a taxi to the testing site free of charge. The New Haven Health Department will also help residents who do not have internet access to register for a test over the phone.

Testing will start Friday morning at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of 60 Sargent Drive in New Haven. Rapid testing for coronavirus will not be available at any CVS location.

There are also CVS rapid testing sites set up in Rhode Island and Georgia.