(WTNH)– CVS will start offering COVID vaccines at 12 of its pharmacies in Connecticut.

This will include locations in Avon, Bristol, Glastonbury, Guilford, Hamden, Middletown, North Haven and Uncasville.

People currently eligible to be vaccinated can start booking appointments next Tuesday, Feb. 9. CVS will start vaccinations next Thursday, Feb. 11. It plans to expand as more doses become available.

For more details, click here.