LIVE: Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital worker tests positive for coronavirus

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut may have its first case of coronavirus.

According to a release from the governor’s office the person is a worker at Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital who lives in New York State and came into contact with a person in that state who has the virus.

The woman is back home and is in self-quarantine. Lamont said officials have notified the people she has come into contact with over the last few days. Those who show symptoms within 14 days will be tested.

Officials reminded people to wash their hands frequently and avoid shaking hands with another person. Residents are asked to avoid going to work if they feel ill.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced on Friday that 42 tested have administered in Connecticut. So far, all of them have been negative. Eleven still need to be tested.

